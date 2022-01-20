'YT Channels, Sites Hatching Anti-India Conspiracy To Be Blocked': I&B Minister

Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
Nearly a month after the central government pulled down 20 YouTube channels for 'anti-India' content, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, on Wednesday, 19 January, warned of continued action against those "hatching conspiracy" against the country.
"I had ordered for action against them.… I am happy that many big countries across the world took cognisance of it. YouTube also came forward and took action to block them," the minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
"And in future also, action will be taken to block any such account hatching conspiracy against India, spreading lies, and dividing the society," Thakur further stated.
The Union government took down a total of 20 YouTube channels and two websites on 21 December 2021, after invoking emergency powers under the intermediary guidelines and digital media ethics code in the new Information Technology (IT) Act.
As per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the channels belonged to a coordinated disinformation network operating out of Pakistan.
"The modus operandi of the anti-India disinformation campaign involved The Naya Pakistan Group (NPG), operating from Pakistan, having a network of YouTube channels, and some other standalone YouTube channels not related to NPG. The channels had a combined subscriber base of over 35 lakh, and their videos had over 55 crore views," the I&B Ministry stated.
The channels in question had posted content on issues such as the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the farmers' protests, and had tried to incite the minorities against the Government of India, said the ministry in a press release.
(With inputs from PTI.)
