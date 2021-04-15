IB Exams Cancelled in India Amid COVID-19 Spike

The International Baccalaureate (IB) board on Thursday, 15 April cancelled its examinations across the country in the backdrop of an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in India.

There are 185 schools in India that follow the IB's curriculum. According to the Board, a non-examination route will be taken under the diploma programme, the career-related programme and alternative task for the middle-years programme.

An official statement by the Board read, “We intend that the results of students in India be awarded using coursework marks and predicted grades for the May 2021 session, as described in the awarding model outlined in February. For more details on the May 2021 session, students, parents and teachers are encouraged to talk to their school’s IB coordinator," PTI quoted.

IB's decision comes a day after the Centre announced the cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponement of Class 12 exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).