I-T Dept Refunds Rs 1.45 lakh Crore to 89 Lakh Taxpayers in 2020

The Union Finance Ministry on Friday, 11 December, announced that the Income Tax (I-T) Department disbursed refunds worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore to 89 lakh taxpayers in the current financial year.
The Rs 1.45 lakh crore amount includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds during the period.
Earlier this month, the I-T department said that Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said it refunded over Rs 1,40,210 crore to more than 59.68 lakh taxpayers between 1 April 2020, to 1 December 2020, said the Income Tax Department.
As per the I-T Department, Income Tax refunds of Rs 38,105 crores have been issued in 57,68,926 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,02,105 crores have been issued in 1,99,165 cases.
