'I Curse You': Jaya Bachchan Lashes Out in RS After Member's 'Personal' Remark

"Aapke buren di aayenge (your bad days will come). I curse you," said Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, as she lashed out in Rajya Sabha after a member hurled a personal remark at her during a discussion on the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill.

Addressing the Chair on Monday, 20 December, she questioned, “We want justice. We don't expect justice from there (treasury benches), but can we expect it from you? How are you protecting the members of this house or the 12 members sitting outside? How are you protecting them?"

The suspension of 12 Opposition MPs over their alleged unruly conduct during the Monsoon Session has been at the centre of the deadlock in Parliament.

Following Bachchan's questions, the Chairperson intervened saying that the SP MP was not speaking on the Bill, to which Bachchan responded, "It is my turn to speak. We have given three to four hours to discuss a clerical error."

House members protested around her as she made an effort to continue her speech. Losing her cool at the treasury benches, she went on to say, "What is going on? This is terrible... Aap logon ke bure din aayenge, (Your bad days will come)."

BJP MP Rakesh Sina proceeded to engage in a verbal altercation with the actor, and made personal remarks against her, accusing her of targeting the Chair.

While Bachchan demanded strict action for the attack, Sinha's comment was expunged from the House record on account of being 'not suitable'.