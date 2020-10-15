‘Homes Flooded, Hyderabad Residents Had to Take Refuge on Terrace’

Incessant rainfall in Hyderabad and different parts of Telangana since Tuesday, 12 October, has led to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas.

Falaknuma Submerged

In Falaknuma and its localities like Al Jubail and Gazi-e-Millat, several families were stranded inside their flooded homes. Fearing for their lives, many had to take refuge at their terraces without food or water for the entire night before teams of national disaster response force were called in. Luckily, many local organisations and Good Samaritans have stepped in to provide relief to Falaknuma’s locals. In Al Jubail, people had to be rescued via cranes and boats. The roads are looking like rivers in Hyderabad in what has been the worse rainfall in years.

I am 24 years old but I have never seen so much rain in my lifetime! This is unprecedented. The water has not drained out yet and drains have choked. While we have been lucky, a lot of people have lost their loved ones to the havoc that this rainfall has caused. With increasing coronavirus cases, this tragedy has thrown normal life out of gear.

“The situation over here is very grim. People are still on their roofs and upper floors. Many people are complaining about health issues. We request the administration to provide medical help.” Abdul Hafiz, Resident

A lot has got to do with the city planning. The city isn’t planned for such kind of rainfall. If it rains again, the situation will worsen, Mr Hafiz added.

Lakes Overflooded

Owing to heavy rain, bund breached in Palle Cheruvu Lake, flooding several colonies like Ali Nagar in Bandlaguda.

“Water started flowing at a very high speed inside the Ali Nagar colony. The water current took a family of 8 in its flow. People are still missing. The area is under high alert. The administration has asked people to vacate.” Imran Bin Hassan

Fortunately, as it has stopped raining now, we see a ray of light both literally and figuratively. As precaution, authorities in Hyderabad have asked all of us to stay indoors. District administrations remain on high alert. We urge locals to help their neighbours and those in need in whichever way possible, so that we can overcome this soon.

