Hyderpora Civilian Deaths: Weeks Later, SIT Issues Clean Chit to Security Forces

Further, the police said that another civilian and a local militant, Amir Magray, had been killed in the crossfire as they were being used as human shields by the terrorist.

“Mohammad Altaf Bhat (building owner) and Amir were killed in the crossfire with security forces as they were used as a human shield by the foreign terrorist. It is substantiated by the fact the Altaf fell (after being hit by bullets) outside the door, while Amir had managed to run few more steps and the foreign terrorist’s body was found 83 feet away,” DIG Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

Magray was closely associated with the foreign terrorist, Bilal Bhai, who was neutralised by the forces, as per the SIT probe.

DIG Singh also claimed that Bhat and Gul had volunteered to search the building to help security forces during the operation, and had refrained from telling the forces about the presence of militants in the premises, as per NDTV.