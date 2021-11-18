Bodies of Civilians Killed in Hyderpora Encounter Exhumed, To Be Returned to Kin

Bodies of Mohammad Altaf Bhat and Mudasir Gul, killed in Hyderpora encounter on Monday, 15 November, have been exhumed, reported news agency PTI, citing officials.

The officials have also said that the bodies will be handed over to the families of the deceased.

Earlier in the day, demanding the return of bodies of the two civilians, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah had staged a sit-in protest at Gupkar near his home in Srinagar.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of JKNC wrote that the protest was “called off” after the family of the slayed civilians “informed him (Abdullah) that the authorities have assured the return of dead bodies.”