Hyderabad Cop Runs 2 Km To Clear Busy Road For An Ambulance

Traffic Cop Babji became an internet sensation through his kind act. | (Image Courtesy: The News Minute)

Going beyond the call of duty, a traffic constable in Hyderabad cleared the way for an ambulance by running for about 2km on the busy Abids to Koti road. His act earned all-round appreciation from several people including officials, netizens and the general public. The video of G Babji went viral over social media on Wednesday with netizens hailing his effort to help an unknown patient being taken to a hospital.

The incident occurred on Monday during peak hours between Abids GPO Junction and Koti Andhra Bank.

However, it came to light on Wednesday only after the Hyderabad police posted the video from their official handle. The post was widely circulated and has earned about 500 retweets and 3.2k likes at the time of writing this report.

In the video, shot by someone in the ambulance, the constable is seen running from GPO Junction towards Koti asking the motorists to make space for the ambulance. He ran beyond jurisdiction of his police station to ensure this. The effort of Babji, attached to Abids Traffic Police Station, was praised by motorists. Though caught in a traffic jam, they clapped for him. The constable said the appreciation he received from the public gave him immense satisfaction.

“I am happy that I could clear the way for the ambulance to pass. I don’t know who was the patient and which hospital he was being taken to,” said Babji to IANS. G Babji

Speaking to the Pioneer, Babji also added that he felt like he was helping one of his family members who was in critical condition and said that it is his responsibility to help ambulances which are stuck in traffic. He also earned praise from senior officials. "Hyderabad Traffic Police officer Babji of Abids Traffic PS clearing the way for an ambulance, Well done! HTP in the service of citizens," tweeted Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar. (This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission)

