Set On Fire, Husband of Dalit Village Chief Dies in UP; 3 Arrested

The deceased has been identified as Arjun Kori, 50 and the body has been sent for post mortem.

The husband of a Dalit village chief was set ablaze by miscreants allegedly over political rivalry in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district.



He was found torched on the outskirts of Bandoiya village, late on Thursday night, following which the local people informed the police. He was taken to the hospital but succumbed to burn injuries on Friday. The police said that three people have been arrested in the case.



The deceased has been identified as Arjun Kori, 50. The body has been sent for post-mortem and additional forces have been deployed in the village in view of the prevailing tension.

Union minister Smriti Irani has spoken to local police officials and asked for strict action in the matter. Station officer Mithilesh Singh said that the family had not yet given any complaint but the police were investigating the matter. According to Scroll.in, the deceased's family has accused opponents of committing the murder. Meanwhile, the Dalit village chief, who is the wife of Kori, told the police that five to six people from the village attacked him and set him ablaze over a money dispute.

“We received information last night and immediately police reached the spot and sent the husband of gram pradhan for treatment from where he was referred to Sultanpur and later on he was referred to Lucknow.” Amethi Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh speaking to Scroll.in

The village chief also said that her husband had gone out for some work and did not return home till late in the night on Thursday. "We were then informed that he had been set ablaze in a deserted place outside the village. This has been done due to political rivalry," she said. (With inputs from IANS)