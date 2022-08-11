Husband, In-Laws Held for Dowry Death After Woman Falls Off Building in Delhi

Representational image.
(Photo: Arnica Kala/TheQuint)
A man, his sister, and his mother have been arrested in connection with an alleged dowry harassment case after a 21-year-old woman was found dead outside her house in Shakurpur, Northwest Delhi, on Tuesday, 9 August.
Police said that the woman died after falling from the third floor of the house.
Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said that the woman's mother approached the Subhash Place Police Station on Tuesday and informed the duty officer about a "quarrel" between her daughter and sisters-in-law.
Meanwhile, the victim's husband informed her over a phone call that the victim fell from the third floor. The police along with the victim’s mother immediately reached the spot and found that the victim was shifted to a hospital by her husband where she was declared brought dead.
However, her parents have alleged that their daughter was pushed off the building by the in-laws.
The couple had tied the knot in May 2021. The DCP added that on Tuesday, the victim had called her mother and complained that she was not feeling well.
Her mother along with her relatives went to meet the victim in the evening and raised the issue of their daughter's ill health with her in-laws and accused them of providing inadequate medical care to her, thereby causing an argument between the two families.
Her mother then approached the police and in the meantime the victim fell from the third storey of the building.
Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Saraswati Vihar was intimated to conduct inquest proceedings and to record statements of the victim’s family.
They also alleged that their daughter was pushed off the building by her in-laws.
A case was filed against the accused at Subhash Police Station under sections 498 (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman), 304-B (dowry death), 34 (common intention), and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
