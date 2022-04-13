CGST Team Raids Gutkha Trader's House in Hamirpur, Recovers Crores in Cash

A Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department team recovered crores in cash and gold during a raid at the house of a gutkha businessman in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, 12 April.

A Kanpur team of the CGST conducted the raids at Jagat Gupta's house in the old Galla Mandi of Sumerpur town of Hamirpur district at 6 am on Tuesday.

Gupta is the manufacturer of Dayal Gutkha.

The team also got three note-counting machines from the SBI after finding a large amount of cash at the site. The cash was hidden in different places in the house.

Reportedly, nobody opened the door of his house when the team arrived. The team could enter the house only after the officers put pressure on the staff.