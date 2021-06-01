How to Order Liquor Online in Delhi? Everything We Know About It

Delhi Online Liquor Delivery: Government allows home delivery of Indian & Foreign liquors. Image used for representation purpose.
Delhi government on Monday, 31 May, published the rules regarding the home delivery of Indian and foreign liquor online.
Under Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, Indian and foreign liquor can be ordered via a mobile app or web portal, and can be directly delivered to your residence.
Who will be allowed to deliver liquor in Delhi?
Not all liquor vendors will be allowed to carry out home delivery. The notification states that only holders of L-13 licence will be allowed to carry out home deliveries. “The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if order is received through mobile app or online web portal,” reads the official notification.
How does one order liquor online?
The Delhi government has not yet provided any clarification regarding ‘how to order liquor online’. But there are some websites and platforms who have in the past, provided the service of online liquor delivery.
Last year, states like West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, etc allowed online delivery of liquor through platforms like Amazon, BigBasket, Zomato, and Swiggy, reported Gadgets360.
However, the government is soon expected to release the detailed guidelines on how to order liquor online.
Where are the deliveries allowed?
The notification states that no delivery of liquor shall be made to any hostel, office, or institution.
The government has taken this decision in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.
(With inputs from Gadgets360 and Indian Express)
Published: 01 Jun 2021,02:34 PM IST