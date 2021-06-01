Delhi Allows Liquor Home-Delivery; Order Through App, Web Portal

Home delivery of Indian and foreign liquor via mobile app and web portal has been permitted in Delhi under the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021.

Those holding the L-13 licence will be permitted to "deliver liquor to residences only if the orders are received through the mobile app or the web portal. No delivery shall be made to any hostel, office, and institution," the rules published on Monday, 31 May, said.

The licensee shall not sell liquor to any person for consumption on the premises and shall not sell liquor to any other licensee, the rules further specified.