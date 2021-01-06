How to Book A UIDAI Aadhaar Seva Kendra Appointment Online

With the Aadhaar card becoming a necessity to avail government welfare facilities in India, it is important to ensure the details on your card are accurate. However, in case of an error that needs to be changed you can apply for it online or schedule an appointment to visit any Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Once you enroll for an Aadhaar card by visiting any Aadhaar centre, bank or post office, you can download and print the card by using the enrolment ID. To make any changes to your name, date of birth, gender, address and language you are not required to visit a Aadhaar Seva Kendra and can instead apply for the changes online. This is done with the help of your registered phone number, where you will receive an OTP, after which you can update your details.