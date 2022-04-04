Burari Mahapanchayat: FIR Against News Portal, Journo Over 'Misinformation'

The Delhi Police on Monday, 4 April, registered an FIR over alleged misinformation circulated on Twitter after several journalists were allegedly assaulted by a mob at a 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' in Delhi's Burari on Sunday.

An FIR under Section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against some Twitter handles for "content which could incite enmity, hatred, and ill-will between two communal groups," Deputy Police Commissioner (Northwest) Usha Rangnani told Hindustan Times (HT).

The FIR has reportedly been filed against two tweets – one by journalist Meer Faisal, who was among those who were allegedly assaulted by a mob, and another by the news portal Article 14.

This is the fourth FIR registered in connection with the controversy.

Rangnani had earlier said that due legal action would be taken against those who were spreading misinformation on social media.