Following Arrest of Kashmiri Students, Agra College Announces Indefinite Leave

Following the arrest of three students over 'anti-national' sloganeering after the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match, the administration of Raja Balwant Singh Management college in Agra announced an indefinite leave for students of all the 9 wings on Thursday, 28 October.
(Photo: Facebook/Raja Balwant Singh Engineering Technical Campus)
In an educational institution, no such activity can be tolerated, Gupta added, informing the press that all three students have been suspended in the matter.
He also addressed allegations of being 'anti-national institution', saying that if that was the case, then why would prominent governors and chief ministers come to the college for functions.
Further, Director of Education of the college, BS Kushwaha, also stated that the matter has been taken to the All India Council of Technical Education as the admission of these Kashmiri students was done under the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme. He also added that seven Kashmiri students are studying at the institution presently.
The development comes after three students of RBS college – Inayat Altaf Shaikh, Showkat Ahmad Gani, and Arshad Yusuf were accused of raising anti-national slogans of 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge', Pakistan Zindabad, and putting up anti-India slogans on social media through their WhatsApp status.
The youths were booked under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code:
153A: Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony
505 (1) (B): Making, publishing, or circulating any statement, rumour, or report with intent to cause fear or alarm in the public
124A: sedition
