Farmers React to Modi's Move: 'How Can We Celebrate? We've Lost Too Many Lives'

Prince adds, "They questioned our patriotism. We are proud to be Indians. When Rajnath Singh says 'Jo bole so nihal', that is patriotism. But when we say 'Jo bole so nihal' here at Singhu border, we are called terrorists and Khalistanis!"

There is also a massive trust deficit towards the government in the minds of the farmers. Most protesters say they will only heave a sigh of relief and trust that their demands have been met only once the laws actually get repealed.

Prince makes a jibe, "When it comes to promises, even Rs 15 lakh was promised to all of us. We will trust it (the repealing) only when it actually happens."