'I Am Scared': Singer Honey Singh Allegedly Gets Threat from Gangster Goldy Brar

The police said that Singh's manager Rohit Chabra allegedly received a threat call on 16 June, in which the caller introduced himself as Goldy Brar and demanded Rs 50 lakh.

"Thereafter his manager received random calls and voice message for extortion from same number.On receipt of complaint, prompt action has been taken and a case FIR No. 164/23 U/S 387/506 IPC got registered at PS Special Cell," the police said.

Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on 29 May last year. Brar admitted shortly after Moose Waala's death through a Facebook post that he had orchestrated the murder to avenge the killing of another gangster.

Brar is said to be a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently imprisoned in Delhi's Tihar Jail.