Bank Holidays in March 2024: Banks To Remain Closed for 14 Days; Check Full List

Bank Holidays March 2024: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially issued the list of bank holidays for March. According to the list, banks in India will remain closed for 14 days next month, and this includes all Sundays as well as second and fourth Saturdays.

Additionally, some of these bank holidays are restricted to certain regions while others are applicable throughout the country.

According to the RBI's rules, bank holidays fall into three categories, including Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday. Let us check out the complete list of bank holidays in February 2024 below.