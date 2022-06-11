Hizbul Militant Killed in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

One Hizbul terrorist has been killed by security forces in Jammu & Kashmir. (The image is representational)
(Photo: PTI)
A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant was killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Khandipora area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Saturday, 11 June.
"One terrorist of proscribed terror outfit HM killed. Operation in progress," police added.
There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many militants and their commanders have been eliminated.
Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the Army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.
There were two encounters on Tuesday in Kashmir. One militant was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Shopian district while two LeT militants were killed at Chaktaras Kandi area in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
On Monday, a Pakistani terrorist, Hanzalla, was killed in an encounter with security forces at Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
(This copy has been published in arrangement with IANS and was edited for clarity.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)