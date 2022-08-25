Hindu Sena Asks Delhi Police To Cancel Stand-Up Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s Show

Comedian Munawar Faruqui is to perform in Delhi on 28 August.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Five days after stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show was cancelled in Bengaluru, the Hindu Sena on Thursday, 25 August, wrote to the Delhi Police commissioner and the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), asking them to cancel his upcoming show over his "remarks against Hindu Gods and Goddesses and Sanatan Dharma."
His show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ is scheduled for 28 August at Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium in Delhi.
He was to perform the same in Bengaluru when the city police denied permission for a show scheduled on 19 August. However, the day before the show, the comedian said that it had been cancelled due to health reasons. Another Hindutva outfit, Jai Shri Ram Sena had complained to the police alleging that he hurt Hindu Sentiments in his shows in the past.
Meanwhile, his show in Hyderabad last week was a success despite threats from right-wing groups.
The letter addressed to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and Ganesh Bharti, MCD commissioner, referred to him as an ‘anti-Hindu comedian’ and asked for the cancellation of his show.
The letter, signed by the outfit’s national president, Vishnu Gupta, further states, “If the programme is not cancelled, then the Hindu Sena will protest furiously, the organisers will be responsible for the damage caused during the demonstration.”
