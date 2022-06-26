Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur Assures Jobs to Agniveers

Himachal Pradesh govt promises jobs for Agniveers.
Photo For Representation Only.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday announced jobs to ‘Agniveers’ after their four-year stint in the armed forces, according to a press note issued by the government.
The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. However, the government did not clarify the posts where the young ex-servicemen would be accommodated.
When asked, Thakur’s press secretary Rajesh said, “The modalities will be finalised soon.”
It also approved amendment to the Himachal Pradesh Widow Remarriage Rules, 2013, by extending the grant to Rs 65,000 instead of existing Rs 50,000 to the couple, the press note said.
