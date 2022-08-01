Himachal Pradesh Flash Floods: Over 150 People Stranded in Lahaul-Spiti District

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Himachal Pradesh Flash Floods: Over 150 People Stranded in Lahaul-Spiti District

The flash floods occurred in the Dorni nullah area at around 11:15 pm on Sunday, 31 July.
The flash floods occurred at the Dorni nullah area of Himachal Pradesh at around 11:15 pm on Sunday, 31 July.

The flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district has blocked the Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphoo (SKG) road in the Lahaul subdivision, due to which more than 150 people are stranded near Chatru and Dorni Morh, the state's disaster management department said on Monday, 1 August.

Rescue operation teams comprising local administration, police, and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel have rushed to the spot.

The naib-tahsildar of Keylong subdivision and police and BRO personnel are at the spot to carry out rescue operations, the department said.

The flash floods occurred at Dorni nullah at around 11:15 pm on Sunday, 31 July.

At least 105 tourists were rescued from Lahaul and Spiti district early on Monday, reported Hindustan Times.

They were taken to Koksar, hours after water levels rose in the Dorni rivulet due to heavy rain triggered by flash floods. A parked vehicle was damaged after boulders fell on it, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times.)

