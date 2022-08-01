Himachal Pradesh Flash Floods: Over 150 People Stranded in Lahaul-Spiti District

The flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district has blocked the Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphoo (SKG) road in the Lahaul subdivision, due to which more than 150 people are stranded near Chatru and Dorni Morh, the state's disaster management department said on Monday, 1 August.

Rescue operation teams comprising local administration, police, and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel have rushed to the spot.

The naib-tahsildar of Keylong subdivision and police and BRO personnel are at the spot to carry out rescue operations, the department said.

The flash floods occurred at Dorni nullah at around 11:15 pm on Sunday, 31 July.