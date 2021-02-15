LPG Cylinder Price Hiked in Delhi Again; ‘Janta Se Loot’ says Cong

In a second hike in February, the price of liquefied petroleum gas domestic cylinder has been increased by Rs 50 per unit in Delhi. The LPG cylinder will now be priced at Rs 769 per 14.2 kg, in the national capital, reported ANI.

This increase in the price has naturally generated a strong reaction from the Congress party, who claims this is ‘janta se loot, sirf do ka vikas’ (public is being looted, for development of two).