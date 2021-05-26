‘Yaas’ Makes Landfall: Here’s How the Cyclone Got Its Unusual Name

A panel comprising 13 countries, including India, Myanmar, Oman Bangladesh, Pakistan, the Maldives, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen, name cyclones in the region. The list of suggested names, containing 13 titles, one coined by each of the countries, had been released by the IMD previously.

The names are decided in a manner that ensures they are gender, politics, religion and culture neutral, and do not hurt the sentiments of any person or community, in addition to being short and easily pronounceable.

The IMD is responsible for naming the cyclones that develop over the North Indian Ocean following the standard convention.

The next cyclone in the region will be carry the name 'Gulab,' contributed by Pakistan, while the one after that will be called ‘Shaheen,' chosen by Qatar.