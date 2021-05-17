Here’s How Cyclone Tauktae Got Its Name

Tropical cyclones are named to help the scientific community and disaster managers to identify cyclones, create awareness and effectively disseminate warnings to wider audiences.

The World Meteorological Organisation and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific had, at its 27th Session held in 2000, agreed to assign names to the tropical cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

The naming of cyclones in the Indian Ocean began in 2000 and a formula was agreed upon in 2004. The next cyclones will be named Yaas (Oman).