BMC Declares Holiday for Offices Amid Rainfall, Flooding in Mumbai

The weather department has predicted that Mumbai will see a “generally cloudy sky with heavy rain” on Wednesday. The Quint Heavy rainfall hit parts of Mumbai on Tuesday, 22 September, night, causing flooding in parts of the city. | (Photo: Accessed by The Quint) India The weather department has predicted that Mumbai will see a “generally cloudy sky with heavy rain” on Wednesday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday, 23 September, declared it a holiday for all private and government establishments, except emergency services, after severe waterlogging and heavy rainfall in many parts of Mumbai, ANI reported. The Commissioner has appealed to the public to come out of their homes only if necessary, the report said. Heavy rainfall hit parts of Mumbai on the night of Tuesday, causing waterlogging in parts of the city such as Grant Road, Charni Road, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Dadar, Matunga, Mahim etc, news agency ANI reported.

Due to the waterlogging, local trains between Churchgate and Andheri have been cancelled, while some long-distance special trains between Virar and Andheri have been rescheduled as of Wednesday morning, ANI reported, quoting the Western Railway.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint) (Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

Central Railways services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane railway station were suspended, Hindustan Times reported, while the harbour railway line between CSMT and Vashi has also been affected.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), suburban Mumbai received actual rainfall of 23.4 mm on Tuesday, a departure of 129 percent from the normal rainfall. The weather department has predicted that Mumbai will see ‘generally cloudy sky with heavy rain’ on Wednesday. (With inputs from ANI and Hindustan Times.)