Court on Atiq-ur Rehman's Serious Health: Refer Him to Better Hospital if Needed

A special court for PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) cases in Lucknow passed an order directing the Mathura jail to provide proper treatment to UAPA accused Atiq-ur Rehman. It further said that if required 'the accused be referred to some higher/better medical centre for proper treatment'.

The counsel for the accused moved court on 23 September a day after after Rehman was admitted to a hospital in Agra following a rapid deterioration in his health condition.

The UP Police's Special Task Force booked Rehman and seven others, including journalist Siddique Kappan, under various stringent sections of the IPC like sedition and promoting enmity between groups. They have also been booked under the anti-terror law called the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, which makes bail nearly impossible for the accused. They have also been booked under the PMLA Act.