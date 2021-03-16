HC Orders Probe Into Alleged Torture of Dalit Activist Shiv Kumar

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday, 16 March, ordered an inquiry into the allegations of illegal detention and torture of Dalit labour activist Shiv Kumar.
As per The Indian Express, Justice Avneesh Jhingan passed the order after going through four medical reports submitted by the State on Court’s earlier orders.
The order passed by the Court on Tuesday said:
Kumar was granted bail by a Sonepat court in all the three cases filed against him on 4 March.
Grotesque details of brutality had emerged from the medical examination carried out by a team of doctors on Shiv Kumar. The report that had been submitted by Punjab’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on 24 February revealed that Kumar was subjected to multiple injuries, including at least two fractures.
The 24-year-old had been arrested by the Haryana Police on 16 January, four days after the arrest of activist Nodeep Kaur, on charges of “extorting and attacking factory owners.”
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
