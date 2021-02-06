‘Have Given Govt Time Till 2 Oct to Repeal Farm Laws’: Tikait

After the farmers’ three-hour Chakka Jam staged to demonstrate against the Centre's three contentious farm laws came to a peaceful end, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday, 6 February, said that the farmer unions are giving the central government 'time' till 2 October to scrap the legislations.

He said, "We have given time to the government till 2 October to repeal the laws. After this, we will do further planning,” news agency ANI quoted.

“We won't hold discussions with the government under pressure," Tikait added.

2 October also marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The protesting farmers staged a 'chakka jam' or road blockade on Saturday, in a bid to demand a complete repeal of the laws passed last September. The blockade was observed from 12 pm to 3 pm at 33 places and in 15 districts except Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, NDTV reported.