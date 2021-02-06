Farmers Plant Flowers at Ghazipur After Police Fixes Iron Nails

Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said the police fixed iron nails for farmers, but they decided to plant flowers for them. BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said that a bigger plantation drive was underway on a road stretch nearby.

"A flower garden is being created on the Delhi-Dabur Tiraha road. This will cover the dirt lying on road stretches, and emanate fragrance and improve the environment around," Malik said, according to PTI.