'Her Soul Will Never Rest Now': Hathras Victim's Brother After Court Verdict

The victim was cremated by the UP police and administration in the middle of the night, days after passing away.
“Our sister’s soul will never rest now,” said the brother of the victim in the Hathras rape and murder case minutes after a special court acquitted three of the four accused.
A court in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras District on Thursday pronounced a judgment acquitting three of the four accused in the September 2020 gangrape and murder case concerning a 19-year-old Dalit girl. The court of Special Judge Trilok Pal Singh pronounced the verdict.
Speaking to The Quint, the victim’s brother said the “family is devastated.”
In its chargesheet pertaining to the case, the CBI had accused four men from the village of rape (IPC Section 376), gangrape (IPC Section 376D) and murder (IPC Section 304).
However, none of them have been found guilty of rape or murder by the court.
“Even he hasn’t been convicted under rape and murder charges. That means he too would get bail soon, I am sure. This is outrageous,” the victim’s brother said.
“Uski aatma ko shaanti kaise milegi? (How will her soul rest now?),” he added.
In September 2020, the Dalit victim had succumbed to her injuries. On 29 September 2020, she was cremated in the dead of the night by the Hathras police and administration – inviting shock from across the country.
Two years since the incident, when The Quint visited the village of the victim and the accused in September 2022, there continued to be widespread support for the men accused of the crime. The allegations were termed “false” by many villagers who said they stand by the accused men.
“These people have been supporting the accused since day one. Now that verdict acquitting them has come, the villagers will get even more emboldened,” the victim’s brother said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)