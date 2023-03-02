'Her Soul Will Never Rest Now': Hathras Victim's Brother After Court Verdict

“Our sister’s soul will never rest now,” said the brother of the victim in the Hathras rape and murder case minutes after a special court acquitted three of the four accused.

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras District on Thursday pronounced a judgment acquitting three of the four accused in the September 2020 gangrape and murder case concerning a 19-year-old Dalit girl. The court of Special Judge Trilok Pal Singh pronounced the verdict.

Speaking to The Quint, the victim’s brother said the “family is devastated.”