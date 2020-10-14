Hathras Case: UP Govt Requests Supreme Court to Monitor CBI Probe

Seeking a Supreme Court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the Dalit woman's gang rape and murder in Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday, 14 October, informed the apex court that the victim's family has been given three-layered security, IANS reported. According to ANI, the government had filed an affidavit in the Hathras case, stating that, to ensure security of victim's family and witnesses, a three-layered security has been provided.

The state government said that it had deployed sufficient policemen as well as installed Closed-Circuit Television to keep round-the-clock surveillance around their house.

The government also asked the court to direct the CBI to submit a fortnightly status report on the probe to the UP government so that the same can be filed before the Supreme Court by the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police.

In an affidavit filed in compliance with apex court directions, on 6 October, the state's affidavit provided details of the security arrangements made for the family. "An Inspector General of Police has been made incharge of the security arrangement... he shall supervise the police force and oversee security arrangements on a daily basis," said the affidavit, according to IANS.

The CBI team, which is probing the alleged Hathras gang rape and murder, on Tuesday, visited the scene of the incident. The investigation team collected samples from the crime spot, as a part of their ongoing investigation.

News agency ANI reported that the victim's brother was brought to the incident site where the CBI team is carrying out its investigation. According to NDTV, the victim’s mother was also taken to the spot after a brief hospital visit after she complained of being unwell. According to News18, the area was cordoned off as the team recreated the scene of the crime.