Hathras Case: Victim’s Family Moves HC Against ‘Home Confinement’

The matter has been listed for hearing on Thursday, 9 October. Hathras victim's mother at their house in Bul Garhi village.

The family of the 19-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras who died after being allegedly gang-raped has moved Allahabad High Court, accusing the district administration of confining them in their house. According to Hindustan Times, a habeas corpus petition was filed by a Valmiki organistion named Akhil Bharatiya Valmiki Mahapanchayat’s (ABVM) on behalf of the family. The plea states that the family, which includes the victim's parents, brothers and other relatives have been prevented from communicating from other people, violating their right to freedom of speech.

The petition added that they have been locked up inside their house since 29 September, the day the victim passed away.

Security Tightened for Family

Meanwhile, the UP government has beefed-up security for the victim’s family, after the Supreme Court pulled them for not taking concrete measures. Among the new security measures, a closed-circuit CCTV was installed for monitoring, along with the heightened deployment of security personnel for the Dalit family.

The 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste Thakur men on 14 September. She succumbed to death after battling for life in a hospital for over two weeks. The incident grabbed national headlines after the family alleged that the victim's body was cremated against their wishes and without their presence. An SIT has been formed by the UP government to look into the matter. (With inputs from Hindustan Times)

