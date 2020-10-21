Hathras Case: Doctors Who Questioned the FSL Report Told to Quit

Dr Azeem Malik, temporary Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, Aligarh, has been told his services are no longer required at the hospital. Dr Malik alleged that his services have been terminated because they unofficially gave statements to the media regarding the Hathras rape-murder case.

Dr Azeem Malik, temporary Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, Aligarh, has been told his services are no longer required at the hospital. Dr Malik alleged that his services have been terminated because they unofficially gave statements to the media regarding the Hathras rape-murder case, reported The Hindu. However, the AMU officials told The Hindu that it was a “routine affair” and had nothing to do with the Hathras case.

Dr Malik earlier this month said that the FSL report in the Hathras woman’s case “holds no value.” He had contradicted the version of UP police that the woman hadn’t been raped. Malik had said that the medical tests conducted on the woman were too late. He questioned the gap between the day of the crime.

Additional Director General (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar’s in his statement had said that the FSL report showed there were no traces of sperm and hence proved that no rape took place. Another doctor who has been asked to leave is Dr Obaid Haque - Haque had attested the woman’s medico-legal case report, reported The Indian Express.

As per the termination letter signed by CMO-in-charge S.A.H. Zaidi said the Vice-Chancellor had rejected their appointment to the post of medical officer, emergency and trauma, with immediate effect.

AMU officials said that Malik and Haque were appointed to fill the leave vacancies. With CMOs back, there were no leave vacancies, hence their services are not required, reported The Indian Express.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 11 October, registered a case and took over the investigation of the Hathras gang rape and murder. The Dalit woman was allegedly raped and brutalised by four upper-caste men on 14 September and her mortal remains forcibly cremated on the night of 30 September.

(With input from The Hindu, Indian Express, Wire)