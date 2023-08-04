Haryana Violence: Top Cop, on Leave During Nuh Clashes, Transferred

What happened: Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla, who was on leave when the communal clashes broke out in the district earlier this week, has been transferred, an official order said on Friday, 4 August.

Who is the SP now: Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding the additional charge in Singla's absence, will be the new SP of Nuh, according to a government order issued on 3 August by additional chief secretary (Home) TVSN Prasad.

Where will Singla be transferred to: The order said that Singla, at present SP Nuh, has been transferred and posted as SP, Bhiwani.