Haryana Violence: US Urges Calm Amidst Communal Clashes

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on the afternoon of 31 July after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people — including around 20 policemen — injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

As the situation remains tense, Haryana's state government announced the suspension of mobile internet services in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, and three sub-divisions of Gurugram until 5 August. The decision aims to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumors through social media platforms.