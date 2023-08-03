Haryana Violence: US Urges Calm Amidst Communal Clashes

At least six people and several others have been injured after communal clashes broke out at during a religious procession organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal on Monday.
(Image: PTI)
The United States has called for calm in the wake of communal clashes that erupted in Haryana's Nuh and spread to surrounding areas. The US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, addressing the State Department briefing on 2 August, and stressed the importance of refraining from violent actions, urging all parties involved to maintain peace.
In response to a question about any US citizens impacted by the clashes in Gurugram, Miller stated,
Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on the afternoon of 31 July after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people — including around 20 policemen — injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.
As the situation remains tense, Haryana's state government announced the suspension of mobile internet services in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, and three sub-divisions of Gurugram until 5 August. The decision aims to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumors through social media platforms.
Following the violence, security in the adjoining districts of Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram was bolstered, and educational institutions closed to ensure safety.
As of now, there have been no reports of American citizens being affected by the clashes. The US Embassy continues to monitor the situation closely.
