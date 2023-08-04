250 Shanties Bulldozed in Haryana's Nuh Days After Communal Clashes

Police use heavy machinery to demolish shanties in Tauru near violence-hit Nuh on Thursday, 3 August.
(Photo: PTI)
Law enforcement agencies in Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district bulldozed 250 shanties of “illegal” immigrants on Thursday, 3 August.
According to several news reports, police said the shanties belonged to "illegal immigrants" from Bangladesh.
According to The Tribune, the shanties are said to be "illegal encroachments" on Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land for the past four years.
Quoting police sources, the report stated that most of the miscreants who pelted stones and attacked shops were from the settlement.
The move is being seen as action against alleged rioters, as both the district administration and the Chief Minister earlier alleged immigrants were involved in the clashes.
Sources told NDTV that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ordered the demolition.
As per The Tribune, the district authorities accompanied by heavy police force carried out the operation and later claimed the shanties were illegal.
Narender Birjaniya, OSD to ADGP (Law) Mamta Singh, told the media, “We have carried out demolitions and principally, these structures were illegal. You cannot have an illegal structure and use it to hamper law and order.”
The Tribune report also noted that the administration has planned to carry out similar demolition drives at other places. Over 50 properties have been identified in parts of Nuh so far for the exercise, the report added.
Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, lost their lives in the clashes that erupted in Nuh.
