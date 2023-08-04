250 Shanties Bulldozed in Haryana's Nuh Days After Communal Clashes

Law enforcement agencies in Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district bulldozed 250 shanties of “illegal” immigrants on Thursday, 3 August.

According to several news reports, police said the shanties belonged to "illegal immigrants" from Bangladesh.

According to The Tribune, the shanties are said to be "illegal encroachments" on Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land for the past four years.

Quoting police sources, the report stated that most of the miscreants who pelted stones and attacked shops were from the settlement.

The move is being seen as action against alleged rioters, as both the district administration and the Chief Minister earlier alleged immigrants were involved in the clashes.

Sources told NDTV that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ordered the demolition.