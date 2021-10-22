Haryana Police Arrests Nihang Man for Assaulting Chicken Seller at Singhu Border

A 36-year-old man was found mutilated at the farmers' protest site on the Singhu border in the wee hours of Friday. The deceased, who had been identified as Lakhbir Singh, was reportedly found in a pool of blood, with his legs chopped and his left wrist severed.

Singh, a resident of Cheema Khurd village in Jalandhar's Tarn Taran district, had been found tied to a police barricade.

Four men belonging to the Nihang Sikh community have arrested by the police in the case.