Hours After Her Wedding, Woman Shot At by Stalker in Haryana

The victim was en route to Bhali-Anandpur village with her husband Mohan, and her brother-in-law Sunil when their car was intercepted by an SUV. As per a report in Times of India, the victim's husband told the police that there were three men in the SUV, out of which two got out. He told the police that they were armed, and asked him to open the door. When he did that, the accused took the car keys and fired multiple shots at Tanishka. When the victim's brother-in-law tried to intervene, the men assaulted him, snatched his gold chain, and fled after firing gunshots in the air.

The incident took place late at night, hours after the couple had been married off. They were on their way to Mohan's house at the time. The victim's brother-in-law was driving the car.