11-Year-Old Madrasa Student Found Dead in Haryana's Nuh; Police File Murder Case

The body of an 11-year-old student studying in a madrasa was found in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday, 5 September. The boy had been missing since Saturday evening.

The police have registered a case of murder after the boy's family alleged so.

"We reached here after we got information about a dead body being found in the madrasa. We have called the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team here and are investigating the incident," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Usha Kunda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The victim had reportedly been studying in the madrasa for a year.