Delhi: MBBS Student at Safdarjung Hospital Found Dead in Hostel Room

A final year MBBS student at Safdarjung Hospital was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday morning, according to the police.
Photo: The Quint
A final year MBBS student at the Safdarjung Hospital was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday morning, according to the police. The police were informed about her death at around 3:30 am.
The police said that they have recovered a note in her diary that revealed that she was in depression. Empty packets of anti-depressants were found in her room, said officials. The student was a resident of Delhi.
Manoj C, Delhi Police Commissioner (Southwest), said,
The DCP added that the room was bolted from inside and was forcefully opened by the friends of the deceased. She was taken to the emergency ward of Safdarjung Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)