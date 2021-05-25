‘Another Scandal’: Haryana Govt Slammed Over Giving Free Coronil

Haryana has seen a rise of COVID cases and deaths in rural areas this second wave, a change that the government keeps blaming ongoing farmers' protests for.

Ramdev had problematically stated that his medicine had got a certificate from the WHO, a claim that was rejected by the WHO in Southeast Asia, when they said they did not review or certify Coronil. The IMA has repeatedly expressed shock while noting Ramdev’s blatant lies.

He had also said, during the launch of Coronil in February that the medicine was the ‘first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19’. Sitting right next to him was Union Home Minister Harsh Vardhan. Even then the IMA, in a scathing criticism of Ramdev, asked how the country’s health minister could promote a medicine that was falsely fabricated, and unscientific.