Haryana Assembly Passes Bill for 75% Quota for Locals in Pvt Jobs

The Haryana Assembly on Thursday, 5 November, passed a Bill to provide 75 percent reservation in private sector jobs to the state's youth, news agency PTI reported. The quota is applicable to jobs that pay below Rs 50,000 a month. The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill also includes a clause whereby if suitable local candidates are not available, the company can hire from outside while keeping the government in the loop, reported NDTV.

The Bill would also need to be given its assent to by the president.

In July, the Haryana Cabinet had given its approval for an ordinance in this regard.

State Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party, which allied with the BJP to form the government in Haryana, had made this a promise in its party manifesto. The ordinance, however, did not get the approval of the governor, who had forwarded it to the president, according to NDTV.

Haryana is not the first state to create such a domicile rule, though the move is still extremely rare for jobs in the private sector. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra Pradesh government was the first to create reservations for locals in private sector jobs, also 75 percent, on 23 July 2019.