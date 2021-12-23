Haridwar Hate Speech: Police Register Case Against Wasim Rizvi, Others

Four days after a three-day-long hate speech conclave was organised in Haridwar, videos of which have gone viral on social media, the Uttarakhand police took cognisance of the event and registered a case against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc.) in Haridwar police station.

The hate speech conclave was organised by the controversial Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand from 17 to 19 December in Uttarakhand's pilgrimage city of Haridwar, where multiple calls to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces were made.

A part of the event was also live-streamed on social media.