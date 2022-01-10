Haridwar Hate Speech Row: SC Agrees to Hear PIL Filed by Ex-HC Judge, Journo

The event, organised by the controversial Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand, saw multiple calls to incite violence against and kill minorities. Image used for representational purpose.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 10 January, agreed to urgently hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which sought criminal action in connection with Haridwar’s Dharam Sansad, in which genocidal calls were made against members of the Muslim community.
The PIL was filed by former Patna High Court Judge Anjana Prakash and journalist Qurban Ali.
The Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, has agreed to take up the matter.
After Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana asked whether an inquiry was already going on, Sibal told the top court that though an FIR has been filed, no arrests have been made and without the intervention of the Supreme Court no action will be taken.
The petition has been filed against the Ministry of Home Affairs, Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the Direction General of Police, Uttarakhand, LiveLaw reported.
Rabid hate speeches, targeting minorities, were delivered by a number of Hindutva leaders at the three-day hate conclave held in the pilgrimage city of Haridwar from 17-19 December.
Five days after the conclave in Haridwar, on 23 December, the Uttarakhand Police finally registered a case against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and unnamed others under Section 153A of the IPC (punishment promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc).
Others who have been booked are Sindhu Sagar, Dharamdas, Parmananda, Anand Swaroop, Ashwini Upadhyay, Suresh Chahwan, and Prabodhananda Giri.
Annapurna Maa, Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhada and General secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, had said:
Dharamdas Maharaj from Bihar had said:
Giving the motto of 'Shastra Mev Jayate' to incite armed violence against Muslims, Narsinghanand had said:
