Haridwar Hate Speech Row: SC Agrees to Hear PIL Filed by Ex-HC Judge, Journo

The Supreme Court on Monday, 10 January, agreed to urgently hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which sought criminal action in connection with Haridwar’s Dharam Sansad, in which genocidal calls were made against members of the Muslim community.

The PIL was filed by former Patna High Court Judge Anjana Prakash and journalist Qurban Ali.

The Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, has agreed to take up the matter.