Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Is There a Gap Between Incendiary Speech and Violence?

When does a speech inciting violence on the grounds of religion become a serious offence? Only when the violence actually takes place?

The Haridwar police had initially invoked only Section 153 A – promoting communal enmity – against several speakers at the Haridwar Dharam Sansad held from December 17-19.

When asked why the anti-terror law, UAPA, was not applied against them, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that their speeches did not lead to any violence or killings.

Does that mean the police are waiting for someone to act on the urgings of the speakers, for instance, to "use weapons more sophisticated than swords" against Muslims?

What about the speeches’ potential to arouse violence? Is there such a vast gap between incendiary speech and actual violence?