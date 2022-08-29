Haridwar Hate Speech Case: SC Asks Jitendra Tyagi to Surrender by 2 September

The Supreme Court on Monday, 29 August, directed Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, an accused in the Haridwar Dharma Sansad case related to alleged inflammatory speeches made against Muslims, to surrender by 2 September.

Tyagi, formerly known as Wasim Rizvi, is currently out on medical bail.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and B V Nagarathna refused to extend the bail granted earlier on medical grounds, and said it will consider the regular bail plea filed by Tyagi on 9 September.