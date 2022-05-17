Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Jitendra Tyagi Granted 3-Month Interim Bail by SC

Police arrested Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi in connection with the three-day-long hate speech conclave.
(Photo: PTI)
Supreme Court on Tuesday, 17 May, granted three-month interim bail to Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi aka Wasim Rizvi on medical grounds, in connection with incidents of hate speech at the Haridwar Dharam Sansad in December 2021.
The direction, issued by a bench comprising of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath, came while hearing Tyagi's special leave petition that disputed an earlier Uttarakhand High Court order denying him bail.
The State counsel submitted, "He should not make a statement of hate speech and if he does, we will arrest him. Bail will automatically stand canceled and we will arrest him under Section 41B (procedure of arrest and duties of officer making arrest) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) As regards his medical condition is concerned, it is stable. He has some cardiac problems."
Tyagi was arrested by the Uttarakhand Police on 13 January, in connection with the three-day-long hate speech conclave organised in Haridwar in December 2021.
The hate speech conclave was organised by the controversial Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand from 17 to 19 December in Uttarakhand's pilgrimage city of Haridwar, where multiple calls to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces were made.
Earlier in December 2021, the police had registered a case against Tyagi and others under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc) in Haridwar police station.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)