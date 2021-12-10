Hardeep Puri, JP Nadda Receive 3 Guru Granth Sahib Copies Flown From Afghanistan

Three copies of the Guru Granth Sahib were brought to India from Afghanistan by a Sikh delegation on Friday, 10 December. The saroops of the Sikh holy scripture were received at the airport by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda.

The flight, which originated from Kabul, conveyed 10 Indians and 94 Afghan citizens, belonging to the Hindu and Sikh communities. The flight is part of the ongoing operation Devi Shakti, an Indian government initiative which seeks to evacuate Sikhs and Hindus from Taliban-ruled Afganistan.

"Deeply blessed to join President JP Nadda, Adesh Gupta & others in paying obeisance to the two holy Saroops of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji on their arrival from Kabul with members of the Sikh Sangat & Hindu community," Union Minister Puri said in a tweet on Friday.